UP Child Commission files case against school teacher for sexually harassing 18 minor girls

Unnao: Uttar Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has filed a case against a teacher of a junior high school in Unnao for sexually harassing 18 girls aged 7 to 12 years. On receiving a complaint from the girls, the commission's team reached the school on Saturday to record their statements.

After registering a case under the Protection of Children From Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the team sought information from the Chief Medical Officer about the recent incident wherein four children were electrocuted in the district.

Earlier, the girls had complained to the commission against Rajesh Kumar, a teacher of their school. Following this, Preeti Bhardwaj, a member of the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, reached the school along with a team.

Bhardwaj said that several complaints including molestation and harassment have been leveled against the teacher. She said that the team members investigated the matter for around six hours. They spoke to 18 girls who narrated their ordeals to them. These girls study in classes 1 to 8.

Bhardwaj said that after interrogating the girls an order has been issued to register an FIR against the accused teacher. She said that a case has been registered against him under various sections including POCSO. She said that more stringent sections may be imposed after investigating the case.