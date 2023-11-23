Meerut: A bus driver's daughter has been selected for the post of Indian Air Force (IAF) Flying Officer after she secured the second position in Air Force Common Admission Test.

Shruti Singh from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut will start her training at the Indian Air Force Academy, Hyderabad from January 2024. According to Shruti she has attained this position through hardwork and her parents' blessings. Her father KP Singh is a driver in the Uttar Pradesh Transport Department while she is set to become an IAF pilot.

Shruti's mother Sunita said that her daughter has been a bright student since childhood. "We are very proud of Shruti for her success. She has always been very sincere in whatever she does," Sunita said.

Shruti, a resident of Pallavapuram in Meerut said that she had prepared for the admission test very seriously and used to study regularly along with taking extra coaching classes. "I am very fortunate to receive guidance from my teachers," she said. People in her neighbourhood have gathered at her residence to congratulate her.

Congratulating Shruti for her all-India second position in Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT), her mentor Rajeev Devgan said that he knew that this girl would make everyone proud the day she had approached him. Devgan runs a coaching centre, Universal Counseling Centre in Ganganagar, Meerut.

Shruti said that her parents and relatives have always encouraged her to achieve her dreams. "In order to prepare for such exams, it is not necessary to sit with a book for 20 hours and mug up everything. What's most important is to understand and relate whatever is studied. There were times when there were family functions but I kept everything aside. Students should understand that such functions can be attended later but the priority is to prepare for the examinations," she said.

She said that the best way to prepare is to set up small targets and move forward by achieving these targets one after another.