UP BROTHER BEHEADS SISTER OVER LOVE AFFAIR HELD

Barabanki: Uttar Pradesh police arrested a youth for allegedly beheading his sister over an affair with a man in Barabanki's Fatehpur area on Friday.

After the gruesome murder, the youth, identified as Mohd. Riyaz, left for the police station. He carried the severed head in one hand and the dagger, with which he had slit the girl's head, in the other. Seeing the youth walking on the road in such a state, villagers informed the police. Fatehpur police reached the spot sometime later and arrested Riyaz.

The incident took place in Mithwara village in Fatehpur. According to the police, there was a dispute between Riyad and his sister Asifa this morning. After which, Riyaz left home. He returned sometime later and asked Asifa to wash his clothes. When the girl was filling water in a bucket outside the house, Riyaz came from behind and slit her head with a dagger.

Additional SP Ashutosh Mishra said they were informed by the villagers and the youth was arrested from near his house. The severed head and a dagger has been recovered from him and he is currently being interrogated, he said.

Villagers accused that Riyaz plotted his sister's murder. "As the family and relatives were inside the house, Riyaz asked Asifa to wash his clothes so that he could bring her outside the house," a villager said. Riyaz, who runs a vegetable stall, was released from prison in a case of assault 15 days back.

According to villagers, Riyaz was angry at his sister ever since she had eloped with Jaan Mohammad on May 29. After Asifa went missing for several days, her family filed a case against five including Jaan and his father Chand Babu. Jaan is currently lodged in jail. Riyaz took his sister's act as an insult to the family and the two often quarreled with each other, villagers added.