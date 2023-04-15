Prayagraj After the encounter death of gangster Atiq Ahmed s son Asad the Uttar Pradesh Police AntiTerror Squad ATS has stepped in and started tightening the noose around Atiq himself sources said An ATS team has started interrogating both Atiq and his brother Ashraf on their gang s links with terrorist organisations like the LashkareTaiba and also Pakistan s ISISince he was lodged in Gujarat s Sabarmati Jail gangster Atiq s problems have been multiplying His third son Asad the main accused in the Umesh Pal murder case carrying a reward of five lakhs was killed by the UP STF State Task Force on Thursday After that now ATS is also tightening the noose on Atiq The ATS team reached Dhumanganj police station in Prayagraj on Friday evening and interrogated Atiq Ahmed and AshrafOn Thursday the statements of Atiq and Ashraf submitted by the police for their custodial remand in the CJM court have put the mafia brothers in even more trouble According to the remand application Atiq and Ashraf have been receiving arms and ammunition from Pakistan Both the mafia used to get arms and cartridges from Pakistan through drones via Punjab Along with this the matter of the Atiq gang s relationship with the terrorist organization LashkareTaiba has also surfaced To investigate this the ATS team has reached Prayagraj This team has interrogated Atiq and Ashraf in police custodyIn the application given by the police in the court it has also been told that Atiq has told his relation with Pakistani intelligence agency ISI and terrorist organization LashkareTaiba Due to the relationship with these organizations there was no shortage of weapons for the Atiq gang After this revelation intelligence agencies across the country have also started investigating the matterATS interrogated Atiq and Ashraf and got information about the weapons coming from Pakistan Along with this Atiq was asked how he got in touch with ISI How did the relationship with LashkareTaiba develop What was the need for them to contact ISI and LashkareTaiba or through whom did these organizations contact them The ATS could not get much time to question Atiq Ashraf because the UP police and STF teams took more time to interrogate the mafia brothers in the Umesh Pal murder case