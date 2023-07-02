Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) nabbed two militants, of the two accused Rizwan Khan hails from Jammu and Kashmir and Saddam from Gonda in Uttar Pradesh. The duo was connected to Hizbul Mujahideen and Ansar Ghazwa-ul-Hind. Both accused have described themselves as admirers of Osama and Burhan Wani.

The Uttar Pradesh ATS ADG Naveen Arora said he was informed that Rizwan Khan is spreading terrorist propaganda on social media platforms by posting photos of banned terrorist organisations, he was working to connect other people with the organisations. Arora further stated that Rizwan Khan was a security guard in a meat factory in Jammu and Kashmir's Unnao. Suspect Rizwan was summoned for questioning at the ATS headquarters after giving notice to him, said the ADG.

In the initial inquiry, Rizwan was found involved in online activity along with evidence. He wanted to become a Mujahidin. Photos and anti-India songs of terrorists armed with AK-47 and training with weapons have been found in Rizwan's post. Rizwan said during the interrogation that he is waiting for his turn to follow the path of Jihad.

Apart from Rizwan, Saddam was also reportedly posting posts in support of radical organisations. The ATS team called the headquarters for questioning after giving notice to Saddam. He confessed to anti-national activities. He said, "I was influenced by Al Qaeda, Ansar Ghazwa-ul-Hind and Hizbul. Saddam said that terrorists like Osama bin Laden, Zakir Musa, Riyaz Naiku, Naved Jatt and Sameer Tiger were his ideals. Photos and videos related to these terrorists have also been found on his phone.