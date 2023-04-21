UP ADVOCATE RECEIVES THREATENING LETTER FROM UMESH PAL MURDER ACCUSED GUDDU MUSLIM

Lucknow An advocate and rightwing leader Devendra Tiwari has received a threat letter in the name of absconder Guddu Muslim The advocate has been asked to cough up Rs 20 lakhs as extortion money or else face the consequences The Prayagraj police are on the lookout for Guddu Muslim who is wanted in advocate Umesh Pal murder case that took place on February 24 In the threat letter it has also been mentioned that UP CM Yogi Adityanath and STF chief Amitabh Yash are also on the radar On Thursday Tiwari found the threatening letter in his car when he was getting inside his vehicle to go home In the letter he was blamed for causing a huge loss to the slaughterhouse business in Uttar Pradesh Tiwari was blamed for filing PIL in court which eventually led to a ban on slaughterhouses in the state Also read SIT recreates crime scene in AtiqAshraf murder caseGiving stern warnings the letter further stated that The PIL filed in the court sounded a death knell to the functioning of slaughterhouses in Uttar Pradesh Advocate Devendra Tiwari is solely responsible for pushing our families to economic hardships Several Muslim families became jobless due to the shutting down of the slaughterhouses in the state You Devendra Tiwari filed PIL in the court on the behest of UP CM Yogi Adityanath A countless number of bullets will be sprayed on you Tiwari even the police will get confused while counting them bullets Hence come to the designated spot in Prayagraj with Rs 20 lakhs Our men will pick up the money Confirming the receipt of the letter Devendra Tiwari said that he stays in the Alambagh locality in UP s capital Lucknow On Thursday when I was getting inside the car and was leaving for home from the Ashiana area of the city a letter was found near the door of my car