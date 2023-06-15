UNIFORM CIVIL CODE BJPS AGENDA TO CREATE RIFT IN SOCIETY SAYS SP MP SHAFIQUR RAHMAN

Uniform Civil Code BJP's agenda to create rift in society, says SP MP Shafiqur Rahman

Sambhal: Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal Dr Shafiqur Rahman Burke while rejecting BJP's move to implement the Uniform Civil Code in the country said that it will not serve the purpose. "Bringing the Uniform Civil Code will not unite the society. It will create more hatred. The policy is of no use if it is brought into force. The Uniform Civil Code is the BJP's policy. The policy of the saffron party is to foment trouble in society."

Speaking about social structure in society, the SP MP said, "Hindus have different religious codes and Muslims have their own personal laws. The Sikh community has their own religious laws. Society from ancient times has been working as per its religious norms. The social fabric was never disturbed. But, the BJP has been trying to create a rift in society by taking such steps."

"The BJP government in the country has not been working to create a conducive environment. It has only an agenda to create hatred and differences among people. The BJP believes in divisive politics. The saffron party was doing nothing for the well-being of the people. Hence, the Uniform Civil Code will not be helpful in uniting people," Rahman added.

Speaking further, he said, "Bringing into force the Uniform Civil Code will not serve the purpose. Creating a congenial atmosphere was the need of the hour. Society will function properly even without the Uniform Civil Code when an ambience of mutual trust and harmony was created among the people." Spread the message of love and harmony among people. The change will start taking place. There will be no need for Uniform Civil Code, the MP summed up.