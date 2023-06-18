Lucknow: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Sunday said there was "undue political interference" in local administration as politicians promise things for which they cannot deliver due to which there is a crisis of credibility in Indian politics.

"Defence Minister denounced the culture of undue political interference in the local administration, however, he pitched for guidance from the people’s representatives, as they represent the common citizens of the country," read a statement from the Ministry of Defence.

He made the remarks while addressing a gathering of successful candidates of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams and civil services aspirants in a program organized by Dhyeya Foundation here. He advised successful civil service candidates that they should avoid being arrogant as it will reduce their stature.

"All the leaders of the country should understand that yes is not to be said for everything. Politicians say yes even to those things for which they cannot do anything. Due to this, the public is losing faith in the leaders. There is a crisis of credibility in Indian politics," he said. "You will have to increase people's trust in bureaucracy. People say that bureaucrats do not treat common people the way they should. This notion needs to be changed and you can take this challenge upon yourself to change it.

"I was sitting somewhere having a conversation that the day this country's politician learns to say 'no' and the bureaucrat learns to say 'yes', this country will be all well. Politicians promise things they cannot deliver. And this is the reason that people are losing faith in politicians. There is a crisis of credibility in Indian politics. There should not be a difference between words and deeds," the defence minister said.

Speaking on the "moral dilemma", the Defence minister said, "At times, there comes a turn in life, where you do not understand what to do. A situation of moral dilemma arises," and cited an Urdu couplet: 'Mukhtasar si zindagi ke ajeeb afsaane hai! Yahan teer bhi chalaane hai, aur parinde bhi bachaane hai' (Strange tales of this short life. Here you have to shoot an arrow and save the birds as well.

Singh invoked Mahatma Gandhi's Talisman and urged the young civil servants and the aspirants to "recall the face of the poorest man" whenever in doubt. He exhorted civil servants to earn people’s trust in government by living up to their expectations and aspirations, and by proactively engaging with them. He stressed that people’s trust in democracy will increase manifold if bureaucrats connect with the public more readily.

He said that as society is moving forward on the path of progress and prosperity, the feudal system and mentality is diminishing, and in such a situation, living up to the expectations and aspirations of the public is the measure of the capability of bureaucrats and leaders.

“There was a time when there used to be a culture of authority in the society, now the culture of justification has overtaken the culture of authority as citizens are becoming educated and more aware with the arrival of new means of communication,” he added.

He said that the stature of India in the international forum has risen in the past nine years and the world now listens to it attentively. Singh stressed that the idea of a developed India "is not merely a dream now, but is becoming a reality under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

Highlighting the Prime Minister's vision of 'Developed India' by 2047, he said the young civil servants have a vital role in building such a nation. “A huge responsibility is on your shoulders. You are going to serve at a time when the country has entered the Amrit Kaal. When you will be at the end of your term by 2047, the country will be celebrating its 100th year of independence. I would like you to be prepared for the upcoming challenges. Together we can face them and take India on the path of a developed nation,” he said.

Suggesting his audience to keep the "child within them alive", Singh said, "There will be different types of challenges in front of you. I urge you that no matter how many challenges and difficulties come, never allow the child within you to die." He also urged the audience not to leave their conscience.

"I have one request to all of you and that is to never leave your conscience. If you walk with your conscience, then difficulties may arise, but you will also see the path to come out from those difficult times. I can say this from my own experience," he added.

