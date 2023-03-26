Prayagraj: Mohammed Sajar, who was the informer for the Atiq Ahmed gang in the Umesh Pal murder case, was found to be Umesh's neighbour. Out of jealousy and greed, he gave information against Umesh. Actually, Umesh hired Sajar as a driver 18 years ago for his taxi. Later he was removed from the job.

The increasing influence of Umesh Pal irked Sajar. For this reason, Sajar joined the Atiq gang. According to the police, this neighbour played an important role in carrying out the conspiracy to kill Umesh Pal. At present, the Prayagraj police arrested and sent him to jail. On February 21, the Prayagraj police arrested 5 of the henchmen working for the Atiq gang.

Umesh's neighbour has provided all information about the location of Umesh Pal from leaving the house to going to the court and coming back home. On the day of the incident and even before that, Sajar informed the shooters and the jailed Atiq about the movements of Umesh Pal.

Also Read : Umesh Pal murder case: Fresh CCTV visuals show how Pal was shot while entering his house

Umesh Pal fired Sajar from the driver's job after several months. After this, Umesh Pal moved ahead in life but Sajar nursed a grouse. Sajar's jealousy turned into hatred. According to the police, Mohammad Sajar not only agreed to act as an informer but also joined the Atiq gang to hatch the conspiracy to kill Umesh.

Before the murder, Sajar had shown Umesh's arrival and departure time as well as the route through video call. The Umesh family members could not believe that Sajar living in the neighbourhood had cheated them so much. Umesh Pal's nephew says that Mohammad Sajar used to work as a driver for Umesh Pal many years back.