Prayagraj: Don-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, convicted in the Umesh Pal kidnapping case reached the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court in Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday where he is being produced in the case following a fresh warrant, sources said. Atiq was brought to Prayagraj on Wednesday from Sabarmati jail in Gujarat after a fresh warrant was issued to him in the case.

Atiq's younger brother and former MLA Khalid Azeem alias Ashraf has also been brought from Bareilly Jail to Naini Central Jail in Prayagraj and is expected to be produced in the court along with Atiq in the court. The van carrying the two accused reached the CJM Court Prayagraj today morning amid right security.

Also read: Umesh Pal murder case: Atiq Ahmad arrives in Jhansi, to reach Prayagraj court by evening

Prayagraj police is expected to plead for a 14-day custody remand of Atiq and his brother Ashraf to question them in the Feb. 24 Umesh Pal murder case. While Atiq was brought from Sabarmati jail to Prayagraj, Ashraf was shifted to Bareilly jail for their production in the court. Both were convicted in the Umesh Pal kidnapping case by Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj MP-MLA Court on Mar. 28 after which the court sentenced Atiq to rigorous life imprisonment in the abduction case of the now-deceased Umesh Pal.

It is learnt that ahead of his production in the court, Atiq has sought permission from the court to interact in private with his lawyers regarding the ongoing cases. Umesh Pal, a key witness to the murder of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Raju Pal and one of his two armed security escorts was shot dead in Prayagraj's Sulem Saray area on Feb. 24.

Pertinently, the the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Apr.12 seized Rs 75 lakhs of Indian and foreign currency as well as some documents pertaining to nearly 200 bank accounts and 50 shell entities from the premises of jailed gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his associates. The recoiveries were made by the ED during raids at 15 locations in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj yesterday.

A day after the Umesh Pal murder case, the Uttar Pradesh Police had registered a First Information Report (FIR) on Feb. 25 against Ahmed, his brother Ashraf, his wife Shaista Parveen, two sons, aides Guddu Muslim and Ghulam, and nine others following a complaint lodged by Pal's wife.