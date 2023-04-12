UMESH PAL MURDER CASE ATIQ AHMAD ARRIVES IN JHANSI TO REACH PRAYAGRAJ COURT BY EVENING

Jhansi: Don-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, main accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, on Wednesday reached in Jhansi Uttar Pradesh from Sabarmati in Gujarat and left for Prayagraj where he will be produced in the court in connection with the case, sources said. The convoy of UP Police carrying Atiq, left for UP from the Sabarmati jail in Gujarat on Tuesday and will reach Prayagraj today evening.

Sources said that the convoy reached Jhansi after traversing through Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Entering the border of Uttar Pradesh from the Raksa police station on the MP and UP border in Jhansi, the convoy reached the Jhansi police line via the National Highway. After stopping for about 45 minutes, the convoy left for Prayagraj.

The convoy was scheduled to reach Prayagraj in the afternoon. However, sources said that the vehicle carrying Atiq broke down near Chittorgarh in Rajasthan on Tuesday night delaying his arrival. It is expected that Atiq will reach at around 6 pm today evening. Since the van in which Atiq was being brought broke down.

Back in Madhya Pradesh, Atiq's convoy halted at Survaya police station as Atiq had to defecate. Here, Atiq spoke to the media for around 15 minutes and claimed that he was being harassed in Sabarmati Jail in Gujarat. He said that his family had been "ruined" while distancing himself from the Umesh Pal murder case.

"How can I do that, I was in jail," he said. It can be recalled that Atiq was convicted by a MP/MLA court in the case on Mar. 28. The don-turned-politician has also been booked along with 13 others in a four-year-old extortion case in Prayagraj. The case has been registered in Dhoomanganj police station under several serious sections including intimidation, threatening, demanding extortion.