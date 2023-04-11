Prayagraj: Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad, who is the main accused in the Umesh Pal murder case has been booked along with 13 others in a four-year-old extortion case in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, officials said on Tuesday. A police official said that the case has been registered in Dhoomanganj police station against Atiq Ahmed as well as 13 people including his son Ali Ahmed and his cousin Aslam under several serious sections including intimidation, threatening, demanding extortion.

The case was filed following a complaint by one Sabir Hussain, a resident of Dhumanganj police station area, against Atiq and 13 other accused. Among the 13 accused are Asad Kalia, Shakeel, Shakir, Sabi Abbas, Faizan, Saif, Nami, Affan, Mehmood and Maud. According to the complaint by the complainant Sabir Hussain, he was threatened and beaten four years ago by Atiq Ahmed's son Ali Ahmed along with his uncle Aslam.

Also read: Umesh Pal murder case: Jailed Atique Ahmad's wife says police framing her husband; seeks CBI probe

They wanted to kidnap him and take him to Atiq Ahmed's jail, Sabir said. Sabir said that Atiq's henchmen also pelted stones after reaching his house.

Sabir further alleged that a month and a half ago on Feb. 15, Atiq Ahmed's henchmen had come to his house where they threatened him and asked him to go to deliver Rs 1 crore extortion money to Atiq in Gujarat.

When he refused to go to Gujarat, they started beaten him and threatened him, he said. Sabir said that after the Umesh Pal murder case on Feb. 24, when he saw the legal crackdown on Atiq Ahmed and his gang, he got the courage and reached the police station and filed a case against Atiq and others and requested the police to take action.

On the complaint of Sabir Hussain, Police have registered a case under sections 147, 148, 149, 307, 386, 286, 504,120 in the matter. Meanwhile, the UP Police on Tuesday reached the Sabarmati central jail where Atiq Ahmad is lodged to seek his custody and produce him in a court in Allahabad in connection with a murder case.