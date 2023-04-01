Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) : On Saturday, the family members of don Atiq Ahmed's brother Ashraf once again expressed apprehensions that Ashraf would be killed in an encounter. The police are expected to take Ashraf, who is lodged in the Bareilly district jail, to Prayagraj in the Umesh Pal murder case on Saturday.

A warrant has been issued against Ashraf by a Prayagraj court. As Ashraf is likely to be taken from the District Jail, the team of his lawyers including Ashraf's sister, wife and sister-in-law have reached there. They planned to go to Prayagraj along with Ashraf's convoy. At the same time, Ashraf's sister, fearing an encounter killing of her brother, has demanded a CBI inquiry into the case.

She demanded that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should order the CBI probe. Ashraf has been locked in the Bareilly District Jail for the last two and a half years. A few days ago, Ashraf's name also came up in the Umesh Pal murder case in Prayagraj. Along with Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf was slapped with a life sentence in this case.

A police team from Prayagraj has reached Bareilly to take him from the district jail to Prayagraj. Before taking Ashraf to Prayagraj, Ashraf's elder sister Ayesha Noori, wife Jennifer and her sister-in-law reached Bareilly District Jail in the morning. Ayesha Noori, who reached the district jail, said that she is afraid about the likely encounter of her brother. So, she has come to Bareilly.

She says that a conspiracy has been hatched against Ashraf's family. The whole family is going through troubles at this time. The team of lawyers of Ashraf's Prayagraj has also reached Bareilly, which will go to Prayagraj along with Ashraf. He says that a warrant has been issued by the court in the Umesh Pal murder case.

Atiq Ahmed was the main accused while Ashraf was another accused in the murder of BJP leader Umesh Pal which took place in UP's Prayagraj on February 24 this year.