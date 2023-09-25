Kanpur: An FIR has been filed against 13 officials of Mahindra Group, including owner and directors, in connection with the death of a doctor in a road accident two years back. The Raipurwa police station has initiated a case following a court order in this regard.

The deceased's father alleged that his son died after the airbags of his Scorpio car failed to open on impact during an accident on January 14, 2021. Rajesh Mishra, a resident of Kanpur, moved court against the company after its officials allegedly misbehaved with him when he had approached them with the car's defect.

Mishra bought a Scorpio car from a showroom of Tirupati Auto, authorised dealer of Mahindra & Mahindra, at Jarib Chowki in the city at a cost of Rs 17 lakh. He gifted it to his only son Apoorva, a doctor on December 2, 2020. On January 14, 2021, Apoorva was coming from Lucknow to Kanpur with his two friends when his car rammed into a divider and overturned. All three passengers were wearing seatbelts and Apoorva died on the spot.

Mishra, with the help of the police, examined the condition of the damaged car and found that his son died because the airbags did not open on impact of collision. After the information was revealed, Mishra informed the officials of Mahindra Group about it. He alleged that instead of probing into the matter, the officials misbehaved with him.

Following which, Mishra approached the court. On the orders of the court, an FIR was registered against 13 officials of Mahindra Group in Raipurwa police station. Raipurwa police station in-charge Aman Singh said that a case has been registered in this connection.