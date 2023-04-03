Jhansi: Two women were allegedly raped by two army jawans in the military coach parked at platform number 7 of Virangna Lakshmibai Railway Station in Jhansi. The police have launched an investigation into the incident. Police have been recording the statement of the victims.

Police have also picked up the accused for questioning. The incident came to light on Sunday when the victims dialed the police and sought help. The police along with the Government Railway Police (GRP) reached the spot upon receiving the information. The Army was also informed.

According to the statement given to the police, the two women had come to the railway station to meet their relatives. The GRP Circle Officer Md. Naeem Mansuri said that one of the jawans asked for a mobile phone from the victims in order to talk to someone as his phone was not working.

When the woman gave him the mobile, he took it and entered the military wagon stabled at the railway station. He also ushered the women into the coach. The two women followed him inside the coach where two army jawans were already present. Two of them then raped them, the GRP CO said.

While the police have arrested two jawans who were involved in the incident, the third is absconding. On the other hand, the accused army jawans who have been arrested alleged that the women entered their coach and stole the mobile phones. A case has been registered against the army jawans. Further action will be taken against them based on the investigation. Army officers have also reached the GRP police station to investigate.

