Gonda (Uttar Pradesh): Tragedy struck on the Gonda-Ayodhya Highway in Uttar Pradesh, India, as a tempo carrying pilgrims from Nepal met with a fatal accident, claiming the lives of two and leaving nine others injured.

The ill-fated group of Nepalese pilgrims had embarked on their pilgrimage to Ayodhya, and had plans to return to Nepal via Gonda. Additional Superintendent of Police, Shivraj, reported that the accident unfolded on NH-330 when the tempo attempted to overtake a truck, resulting in the tempo overturning tragically.

In the wake of the accident, eleven individuals sustained injuries and were promptly rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention. Fortunately, the condition of nine of these injured individuals is reported as stable. However, the accident claimed the lives of two pilgrims, identified as 55-year-old Basudev Godia and 50-year-old Ramraj Kurmi. Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the precise cause of their demise, according to police officials.

The accident occurred during a period of heightened pilgrimage activity, as devotees eagerly awaited the inauguration of a much-anticipated temple in Ayodhya. The city holds a unique connection with Nepal, as the Shaligram stones used in the construction of idols of Lord Ram and Sita, central figures in Hinduism, are sourced from Nepal. This shared spiritual bond between Ayodhya and Nepal has fostered a robust tradition of pilgrimage.

Regrettably, this accident was not an isolated incident on the highways of Uttar Pradesh. Prior to this tragic event, another fatal incident transpired on the Bilaspur highway, where three individuals lost their lives in a hit-and-run incident. The victims, who were returning home after attending a wedding ceremony, were riding a two-wheeler on the Pilibhit-Bilaspur highway when they were struck by an unidentified vehicle. Tragically, all three youths succumbed to their injuries on the spot.

Local authorities have classified this incident as a hit-and-run case, as the identity of the vehicle responsible for the accident remains unknown. The discovery of the victims prompted passersby to alert the police, who subsequently transported the bodies to a government hospital for post-mortem examinations. These incidents serve as stark reminders of the need for road safety awareness and responsible driving practices, especially during times of increased travel and pilgrimage activities.(with PTI inputs)

