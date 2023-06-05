TWO MONTHS AFTER MINOR DAUGHTERS RAPE FATHER DIES BY SUICIDE AS POLICE DELAYED FIR REGISTRATION

Two months after minor daughter's rape, father dies by suicide as police delayed FIR registration

Jalaun(Uttar Pradesh): A man whose minor daughter was allegedly raped around two months ago in Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun died by suicide on Monday seemingly in protest against the police delay in filing an FIR in the case. Following his death, the villagers made serious allegations against the police and did not allow the dead body to be removed.

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot. They pacified the matter while talking to the family members and the dead body of the victim's father was taken into the custody of the police and sent for post-mortem.

According to sources, the victim girl's father, a resident of Jalaun, used to do pani puri business with his wife who left his daughter with his grandmother and left for Punjab in March.

Meanwhile, Devendra Ahirwar, a resident of Dhurt village, and his accomplice Golu, on March 28 called the girl on the pretext of a birthday party and raped her, as well as threatened to kill her. The incident came to light when the girl's father returned on May 30 after which the girl informed him about the incident.

The girl's father filed a complaint at the police station, however, the police delayed filing the FIR and taking any action in the case. The wife of the deceased alleged that the station in charge was asking her husband to compromise and not seek action in the complaint.

Jalaun ASP Aseem Choudhary said, "A minor was raped two months ago in Akodhi village. When the daughter informed her parents about the incident, the victim's father filed a complaint against the accused at the police station, but there was a delay in registering the First Information Report (FIR) by the police."

"Due to this, the victim's father died by suicide. Villagers have made serious allegations against police. The Investigation is underway under Circle Officer (CO) Konch, we will get the report in 24 hours. Any police official found guilty, strict action will be taken against them," ASP Aseem Chowdhary, Jalaun said.

