TWO IRANIAN NATIONALS ARRESTED AT INDO NEPAL BORDER FOR TRAVELLING ON FAKE VISAS

Maharajganj (Uttar Pradesh): Two Iranian nationals, who were going to Nepal with fake documents, were caught by the police and immigration department team at Sonauli town in the Maharajganj district of Uttar Pradesh on the India-Nepal border. The police found fake stamps on their visas, hence, they were arrested on suspicion. Later, during the interrogation, the fraud came to light. A case has been registered against them for travelling on fake documents.

According to Nautanwa Area Officer Abha Singh, the Immigration Department received inputs that two Iranian nationals were planning to go to Nepal illegally. Soon after, at 1 am on Saturday, the police and immigration team launched a search and caught the duo on the Indo-Nepal border. During the inquiry, the stamp on their visas was found to be fake. Both of them identified themselves as Solt and Rashid. It was also informed that their Indian visas were expired in 2022. Since then they have been living illegally in India.