Two Iranian nationals arrested at Indo-Nepal border for travelling on fake visas
Published: 2 hours ago
Two Iranian nationals arrested at Indo-Nepal border for travelling on fake visas
Published: 2 hours ago
Maharajganj (Uttar Pradesh): Two Iranian nationals, who were going to Nepal with fake documents, were caught by the police and immigration department team at Sonauli town in the Maharajganj district of Uttar Pradesh on the India-Nepal border. The police found fake stamps on their visas, hence, they were arrested on suspicion. Later, during the interrogation, the fraud came to light. A case has been registered against them for travelling on fake documents.
According to Nautanwa Area Officer Abha Singh, the Immigration Department received inputs that two Iranian nationals were planning to go to Nepal illegally. Soon after, at 1 am on Saturday, the police and immigration team launched a search and caught the duo on the Indo-Nepal border. During the inquiry, the stamp on their visas was found to be fake. Both of them identified themselves as Solt and Rashid. It was also informed that their Indian visas were expired in 2022. Since then they have been living illegally in India.
Both were trying to flee to Nepal illegally from the Indian border area when they were arrested by the police. Later, a case was registered against both the accused under various Sections. Both the Iranian citizens were planning to escape to Nepal by taking advantage of the darkness of the night. They were caught due to the vigilance of the investigation teams. For what purpose did they come to India and what was the reason behind going to Nepal, all these questions are being investigated. Sonauli police station in-charge Abhishek Kumar Singh said that action is being taken to send both of them to jail.