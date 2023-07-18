TWO FOREIGNERS LIVING ILLEGALLY IN GREATER NOIDA ARRESTED

Noida: Two foreign nationals were arrested from Greater Noida on Tuesday for allegedly living illegally in India, police said. The foreign nationals have been identified as William Chuckie Roberts from Liberia and Yasuf Ahmed from Zambia, the police said.

"Both the foreigners were living in the Casa Grande society in Beta 2 area of Greater Noida. During a verification drive of foreigners, the duo was found living without valid documents and were thus arrested," a police spokesperson said. Police said they have booked the duo under provisions of Section 14 of the Foreigners Act (living in India beyond permitted visa duration). Further legal proceedings in the case have been initiated, police added.

Earlier, a Pakistani woman Seema Haider and her Indian partner Sachin, both of whom were arrested for illegally staying in India. Later, they were granted bail on by a court in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, officials said. Seema Ghulam Haider, around 30, and Sachin Meena, around 25, were arrested on July 4. While Seema was charged with illegally entering India, Sachin was booked for sheltering the illegal immigrant. On July 4, both Sachin and Seema had confessed their love for each other in front of the media and police, urging the government to allow them to get married and stay together in India.

The duo had got in touch in 2019 while playing online game PUBG and eventually got closer to the extent that she decided to come to India to stay with him in Greater Noida. Advocate Hemant Krishna Parashar, who represented the accused, said the bail was granted to the two by Justice Nazim Akbar of the Jewar Civil Court junior division.