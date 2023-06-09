TWO COPS HELD WITH 50 KG SILVER LOOTED FROM BULLION TRADER IN UTTAR PRADESHS KANPUR DEHAT HEAD CONSTABLE ABSCONDING

Kanpur Dehat In a major embarrassment to the Uttar Pradesh police three cops including two inspectors of the Kanpur Dehat Police have been accused to have “looted 50 kg silver from a bullion trader Police have arrested two of the accused along with the “stolen silver while search is on for the third accused District Superintendent of Police Kanpur Dehat BBGTS Murthy said that Bhoganipur Inspector Ajay Pal Sharma and Inspector Chintan Kaushik were arrested on Thursday evening while the 50 kg silver has also been recovered from their possession Head constable Ramashankar who is also accused in the theft case is absconding in the case Murthy said Also read Rajasthan ACB detains Tamil Nadu cops for allegedly demanding Rs 25 lakhs bribe from goldsmith coupleBoth the arrested accused have been handed over to the Auraiya police while efforts are on to arrest the absconding accused The arrests were made on a complaint by Agra businessman Manish Soni who accused the trio of looting 50 kg silver on Jun 6 According to SP Auraiya Charu Nigam on June 6 bullion trader Manish Soni of Agra was traveling in a car along with his family and relatives from Fatehpur to Agra with 50 kg of silver Soni alleged that Bhoganipur Inspector Ajay Pal Sharma Inspector Chintan Kaushik and Head Constable Ramashankar stopped the businessman along with the car at the Auraiya border Soni said that the three cops took away the silver and fled from the spot after he could not produce the documents Following the incident Soni lodged a complaint with the concerned police station Preliminary probe pointed to the role of the accused cops in the crime ADG Kanpur Alok Singh later directed Kanpur Dehat SP BBGTS Murthy to probe the case which culminated in the arrest of the two accused on Thursday