Pratapgarh: In a shocking incident, two tribal cousin sisters, studying in class 12 fed up with harassment and torture allegedly committed suicide in Pratapgarh district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Saturday. Police have detained the fellow students of the deceased girl students. Police is also investigating the rape and murder angle of the case.

Sources said that the two cousin sisters, hailing from Dungla Vani area of Ghantali police station limits were currently putting up at a rented room at Peepalkhunt area. According to the family members, the cousin sisters were spotted by the villagers vomiting near a drain in the vicinity of their house on Friday morning.

The family members immediately took them to Ghanthali Hospital from where both of them were referred to Pratapgarh District Hospital by 108 ambulance. However the doctors declared both of them dead after investigation, an official said. Family members alleged that three to four youths studying in the school used to harass the victims on a daily basis and pressured them to have illicit relations.

This complaint was also made by the girl students earlier on 6th Oct, the family members said. A case was registered in this regard by the girl students at Pipalkhunt police station. At present the police is getting the post-mortem of the students done by the medical board. Further investigation is going on in the case.