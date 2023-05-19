Lucknow: A shocking case has surfaced at the BKT police station in the Uttar Pradesh capital, in which a person allegedly held hostage and sexually assaulted two minor sisters for 6 years under the cover of adoption. A stranger called Childline about this heinous act. After this, 181 One Stop Center registered a case against the accused at the BKT police station and rescued the girl with the help of the police.

According to police sources, the parents of two minor girls had died many years ago. Both the girls had become orphans. A family had adopted both girls. After 6 years, the truth surfaced that the girls were kept hostage. Not only this, the person who was given the status of father, continued to physically abuse him.

A stranger complained to Childline over the phone. The whole matter came to the notice of the Uttar Pradesh State Child Protection Commission, which immediately wrote to the 181 Forest Staff Center and within two days, a case was registered against the accused and the girls were rescued. The 181 Forest Staff Center manager, Archana Singh, said that the Commission's letter was received on May 17, after which the rescue operation was conducted.

The team reached Bakshi's pond and found one of the girls in total panic. During the counselling, the innocent cried bitterly and then narrated her past. Archana Singh said that the accused has three children. His wife was fully aware of his misdeeds. Archana Singh, manager of the One Stop Center, said that when we talked to the girl, she said that these people took them to their place after the death of their parents.

After drinking alcohol, the accused used to torture the girls. One day he took her to the forest and did dirty acts with her. The manager said that one of the girls hugged them and started pleading with folded hands that she did not want to stay with the accused family and would rather die than live with them. On this entire matter, Brijesh Chand Tiwari, in charge of BKT police station, said that 181 One Stop Center had informed about the crime committed against the girls, after which a case of POCSO has been registered against the accused. The police have caught the accused and will interrogate him.