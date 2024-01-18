TTE SUSPENDED FOR THRASHING PASSENGER ON BARAUNI LUCKNOW EXPRESS VIDEO GOES VIRAL

Lucknow: A Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) was suspended on Thursday for allegedly thrashing a passenger on board Barauni-Lucknow express. A video of the incident went viral on social media. After which, the railway authorities initiated an investigation into the matter.

The TTE, identified as Prakash verbally abused and beat up the passenger for travelling with two tickets, one general and the other for sleeper coach. When the TTE noticed a passenger sitting on the opposite berth recording the act with his mobile phone, he became enraged and scolded him as well.

In the video, the TTE is seen abusing the passenger, grabbing him by his collar and thrashing him several times. The TTE is then seen trying to snatch the mobile phone of the passenger who was recording the act.

The passenger whom the TTE thrashed has been identified as Neeraj Kumar Yadav. Neeraj had boarded the train from Muzaffarnagar. Neeraj had asked his friend to get him a ticket for the sleeper coach but when he arrived at the station he could not find his friend. So he got a general ticket and boarded the train. Sometime later he got his sleeper coach ticket and shifted to S6 coach.

Next morning when the train reached Barabanki, Prakash came to check the tickets. Seeing Neeraj having two tickets, he started abusing him. Before Neeraj could explain as to what had happened, the enraged TTE started slapping him repeatedly.

The co-passengers tried to pacify the TTE but he continued abusing and thrashing Neeraj. Anand Mohan of Jaunpur, who captured the video of the incident had hid his mobile when Prakash tried to snatch it.