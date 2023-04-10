Gorakhpur: A passenger was allegedly beaten up by a TTE and his associates when he tried to travel in an AC coach with a general ticket. The Government Railway Police (GRP) has registered a case in this regard and detained the passenger. In a video of the incident that went viral, the passenger alleged that he was beaten up for addressing the TTE, in an informal manner.

The incident occurred at 5:42 pm in Gorakhpur railway station on April 6 after a verbal altercation between the passenger and the TTE in Gorakhdham Express. The passenger, identified as Mansar Ali, is an engineer hailing from Buldiya Tower in Agra's Lohamandi. He had come to Gorakhpur to meet his friend and was going to Lucknow. He had purchased a general ticket and approached the TTE, identified as Mazhar Hussain, for a seat in the AC compartment. "While requesting for a seat in the AC compartment, I addressed him in an informal way. The TTE was enraged at this and started assaulting me. I hail from western Uttar Pradesh where people usually address each other in such informal manner," Mansar said. A quarrel broke out between the passenger and the TTE. Following which, the TTE allegedly pushed Mansar out of the compartment and took him to platform no 8. There, along with other TTEs, the passenger was allegedly beaten up.

Also Read: TTE arrested for raping woman on moving train in UP

Vijay Pratap Singh, inspector GRP said they were not aware of any such video. The TTE had complained that the passenger was trying to travel in an AC coach and had misbehaved with him. A probe has been initiated on the basis of the TTE's complaint, he said adding that necessary action will be taken after scrutinising the content of the video.