Moradabad: A class XII student, an alleged molestation victim, died by suicide after consuming poison due to constant harassment by her culprits. The victim died on Monday and left a two-page suicide note naming four accused and alleging of police inaction. The note stated that despite repeated complaints, the police did not take any action against the accused. The sub-inspector has been suspended in this connection. Police have arrested an accused, while the search for three others is underway.

The suicide note read that the accused identified as Vikash, Pramod, Bablu, and Harygyan harassed her when she went to school. The girl wrote that she left school because of the accused. The accused threatened to kill her family if she told anyone about them, her note read. The girl also wrote that she had requested everyone with folded hands but poor people like them were not given justice. She requested police punish the accused and give her justice though she would not be alive.

Also Read: Minor committed suicide after gang rape

The deceased's father complained that a youth in the neighborhood along with three others used to harass his daughter for a long time. He complained that the youth did obscene acts with his daughter on her way to school and when she went to the toilet, built outside the house. He even took photographs of the girl while bathing and threatened to make those viral, the victim's father complained.

The accused came to the house when the girl was alone on March 8 and tried to rape her. He fled when the family reached the spot. The victim's family immediately filed a complaint at Kundarki police station, but the police did not take any action. In the meantime, the accused continued harassing the girl. The family then complained to the superintendent of police, Dehat which too went unaddressed.

SSP Hemraj Meena said information was received on March 19 about a girl committing suicide due to harassment. He said four persons were named in the suicide note of which one was arrested and the search is on for three others.