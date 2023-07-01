Bareilly: A triple talaq victim has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for favouring a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country and also extended her support for it. She has written a letter to Modi in this regard.

Nida Khan, daughter-in-law of the Alahazrat family, said that the manner in which the Muslim women were empowered and their interests were protected by enactment of the triple talaq law, the UCC will provide a similar security cover to the Muslim womenfolk. Nida, a triple talaq victim who is also fighting for victims like her said that earlier the triple talaq sword would always hang over Muslim women while their husbands illegally married other women.

Deliberating on the torture that Muslim women underwent due to triple talaq, Nida said after remarriage the man would bring his second wife to the house and give the rights of his existing wife to his newly married wife. Often the first wife would be driven out of the house along with her children, she said. Now, the situation of the Muslim women has changed after the government ended the practice of triple talaq, she added.

According to Nida, the interests of Muslim women that so long went ignored have been protected by the law. She is hopeful that the UCC would protect them in the same manner. The UCC will be in favor of Muslim women, she said. "The way women are feeling safe and secure after government ended triple talaq, UCC will bring more security for women like us," she said.

UCC ensures to put an end to the existing system of separate laws for different communities. It is a common code of personal laws for people across all religions. The personal laws comprise inheritance, marriage, divorce, alimony and child custody. Presently, religions follow their own regulations.