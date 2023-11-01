Kanpur: A man, who is employed in Saudi Arabia, gave triple talaq to his wife, who lives in Kanpur, over a phone call to get her eyebrows shaped from a beauty parlour against his wish to do so. Mohammad Salim first got furious seeing his wife's eyebrows plucked during the video call and then disconnected the call. Soon he made an audio call and uttered talaq thrice to end his marital ties with Gulsaba.

On the basis of a complaint of the victim, Badshahinaka police registered a case against the accused. The police is investigating the matter. According to the complaint by Gulsaba, a resident of Kuli Bazar of Badshahinaka police station area, her marriage took place on January 17, 2022, with Mohammad Salim of Kohna Phulpur of Prayagraj according to Muslim traditions.

The parents had given more dowry than they could afford but the in-laws were not happy. They used to demand a car as a dowry. After three months of marriage, when the husband went to work in Saudi Arabia, the in-laws allegedly began harassing her more. The woman kept silent thinking her husband's arrival would solve the problem.

In her FIR, she alleged that her in-laws used to provoke her husband to put pressure on the dowry. Gulsaba alleged that on October 4, when she was at her maternal uncle's house, Salim made a video call and noticed her eyebrows plucked.

He instantly asked her about the reason for her going to the parlour and shaping her eyebrows. Soon he announced the end of the marriage on the second call and snapped the call again.