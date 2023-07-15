Gorakhpur (UP): A trader was apprehended from Gorakhnath Temple late Friday evening after a country-made illegal pistol was recovered from him, police said.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to visit the Gorakhnath temple on Saturday evening following which police have beefed up the security.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Gorakhpur, Dr Gaurav Grover said, "The security personnel during a checking at the temple's gate found the pistol in the bag of Subodh Mishra, a resident of Betia, Bihar. He came to the temple with his 10-year-old son. He was detained and is being questioned by City Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Vishnoi and sleuths of the crime branch."

Police officials said that Subodh Mishra has claimed that he runs a motor parts shop in Bihar and visited Gorakhpur to buy spare parts. As per Subodh after booking the parts, he along with his son his son went to the temple. According to the officials, Mishra has also claimed that he does not know how the pistol came in his bag.

A newspaper identity card has also been recovered from Subodh Mishra. Officials said, a team of police has left for Betia, Bihar to fetch additional details about Mishra. The Gorakhpur temple has been on a high-alert since the attack on the police on April 3, 2022. The attack was carried out by a terrorist by the name of Murtuja Basi.

