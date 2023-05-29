TOURISTS RUN FOR SAFETY AS DRUNKEN CAB DRIVER SPEEDS UP VEHICLE AT TAJ MAHAL PARKING LOT

Agra: Negligent driving created commotion in the Yellow Zone of the Taj Mahal in Agra on Monday. A cab driver, who was drunk jumpstarted his vehicle in the Western Gate parking lot of the Taj Mahal. The driver drove the car at a high speed. Several tourists, who were standing in the parking lot, began scurrying for safety.

Somehow tourists saved themselves from being hit by the speeding car. The car finally got stuck when the driver was attempting to drive the vehicle on the pavement. Fortunately, the car was stuck on the pavement leading to the prevention of accident. The driver, who had consumed alcohol, was arrested by the police.

The driver was tipsy as he was heavily drunk. Hence, police were waiting for the accused's intoxication level to come down. Thereafter, further legal proceedings will be taken against the erring driver. The incident happened at 10 am on Monday. The car bearing registration number DL 6 C N 6855 dropped tourists at the Western Gate parking lot of the Taj Mahal. The driver then consumed liquor sitting inside his car. After drinking liquor, he drove his car at a high speed. The tourists upon seeing the car coming towards them at very high speed, began fleeing from the spot. The driver lost control and hit the pavement. Several tourists had a close shave.

Also read: Security personnel mans Taj Mahal entry gate with torches amid power outage

On receiving the information, the police belonging to Tajganj police station rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. The in charge of the police station Sangeeta Thakur said the erring driver was arrested. The RTO was informed about the incident. The driver was being interrogated.

Police said that the car driver is a resident of Bharatpur in Rajasthan and was identified as Dhruv Kumar. The driver had brought the tourists from Noida in Uttar Pradesh for sightseeing in Agra, including the Taj Mahal. The driver was booked under the relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.