Lakhimpur Khiri (Uttar Pradesh): The forest department installed camera inside Kishanour Wildlife Sanctuary of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) on April 4 aftera a tigress with her five cubs was spotted in the reserve.

“We wanted to ensure safety and security to the mother and the cubs and so we installed cameras in the reserve. Their movement will be closely monitored. We will also reach out to them is there is any threat to their life,” Dudhwa Tiger Reserve's Director B. Prabhakar said.

DTR's Deputy Director Dr. Ranga Raju also shared a video of the tigress along with her five cubs. Dr. Ranga Raju said, "Spotting five cubs is a rare sight but it is definitely encouraging for us. Our nature guides and staff have traced the location of tigress and cubs. Camera have been installed in different locations in DTR to monitor their movements. Some videos and photographs of the tigress with her cubs have also been taken by our staff members."

Ranga Raju further said, "We have closed the route for tourists where tigress was sighted to ensure safety. Spotting five cubs has increased the responsibility of the staff of the tiger reserve. The staff of DTR have been assigned duties to ensure safety to the cubs and the tigress. Priority would be given to forest conservation over tourism, which means tourists will not be allowed on this route for a while." Spotting tigress with five cubs is a sign that the number of tigers in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve are increasing, and the staff at DTR is elated over the increasing number of the big cats here, Ranga Raju added.

Earlier, a tigress with two cubs was spotted in the Sampurnanagar range near the Indo-Nepal border. The security of those two cubs is also being managed by the officials of the buffer zone of the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve. A camera trap was installed in this area to keep a track on the movement of the tigress and her cubs.