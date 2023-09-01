New Delhi/Ghaziabad: The alacrity of a top cop saved the life of an emotionally wreck girl, who after being presumably scolded by her father, stood on the edge of the roof of a building sparking fears of a possible suicide attempt by her.

Her mother has died in July, and she was scared of her father's behaviour, the police said. The incident which happened at a locality in Indirapuram of Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad bordering New Delhi on Thursday sparked a furore.

ACP Swatantra Singh, who had been approached after all attempts to bring her down failed, made the breakthrough finally. "Tie Rakhi to me, I will support you," Singh made the emotional appeal to the girl to convince her to listen to him.

The video of the girl walking precariously before standing on the rooftop has also surfaced. Earlier, the incident caused a commotion at the residential area. Seeing this, people informed cops, who reached the spot and brought the girl down safely. Her neighbours said that she wanted to commit suicide.

The area falls under Abhay Khand police post of Indirapuram area. The girl kept repeatedly saying that she was upset with her father's behaviour. ACP Swatantra Singh said that at 6 pm on Thursday, information was received from Indirapuram that a girl was attempting suicide by climbing on the fourth floor of a housing society. After this, police and fire brigade vehicles reached the spot and made effort to convince the girl to come down. The girl became unconscious as soon as she was brought down. It is known that her father scolded her recently and due to which, she was scared. Singh said the girl was repeatedly talking about her father's behaviour while she was talking to cops.