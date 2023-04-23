Aligarh Uttar Pradesh A threemonthold girl was mauled to death by a stray dog in Uttar Pradesh s Aligarh on Saturday night police said The incident took place at Maharana Pratap Colony of Swarna Jayanti Nagar area of Thana Quarsi Street dogs lifted up a threemonthold girl sleeping in the house and attacked her as a result she died on the spot police saidAccording to the police a marriage ceremony was going on in the house where the incident took place At the same time two dogs entered the house and dragged the threemonthold girl while she was sleeping and killed her The locals saw the dog roaming around with the girl child in its mouth Hearing the noise of the locals the dog left the girl and ran away However the girl died on the spotAlso read Girl mauled to death by stray dogs in AP s Srikakulam districtMeanwhile the girl was buried on Sunday morning On receiving the information Quarsi police station incharge Arvind Kumar reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter The police team are checking the CCTV cameras installed nearby Earlier a man died in an attack by a pack of stray dogs on the Aligarh Muslim University premises in Uttar Pradesh The deceased has been identified as Ashraf a resident of Thana Civil Line The incident was captured in a nearby installed CCTV camera and the video has gone viral on social mediaAccording to police sources Ashraf went out for a morning walk in the garden of the university campus where the dogs attacked him On receiving the information the police along with a dog squad reached the spot and started an investigation into the incident