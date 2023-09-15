Kaushambi (Uttar Pradesh): Tension prevailed at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi village when three members of the same family were hacked to death on Friday morning. Three people of a family, father, daughter, and son-in-law were killed by four assailants in the same village on Friday morning. A land dispute was suspected to be the motive of the killers, the police said.

The gruesome crime took place at Moinuddinpur Gaus village in the Sandipanghat police station area of the district. A villager Horilal had a dispute over land with Subhash of the same village. On Friday morning, Horilal, his daughter Brajkali, and son-in-law Shivsaran were murdered with sharp weapons by the attackers. When the villagers heard the tragic incident, they torched a house and a shop of the accused. After the incident, the four accused are on the run.

Following the incident, a large contingent of the police force was mobilised from the nearby police stations as villagers were not allowing to lift the bodies for the post-mortem. Irate villagers were demanding the arrest of the four accused immediately by the police. Villagers were seen arguing with the cops. A fire tender was pressed into service to douse the flames.

Kaushambi Superintendent of Police (SP) Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said, "We received information at around 6.15 am in the morning that three persons of the same family — father, daughter and son-in-law were killed. Suspected land dispute was stated to be the reason behind the gruesome killings. The assailants are on the run after the incident and the police launched a man-hunt for their arrest. The police are making efforts to send bodies to a mortuary for post-mortem examination. A probe into the incident is underway."