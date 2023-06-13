Muzaffarnagar Uttar Pradesh police arrested three men for threatening two Muslim women while they were returning after buying liquor from a bar The accused threatened the women to behead them for buying liquorThe incident came to light after a video went viral where the accused were seen intimidating the women After which City Kotwali police nabbed them for disrupting peace on Tuesday At the police station the trio apologised before the police and promised that they would never repeat the incident in future CO City Ayush Vikram Singh said that the incident took place on Sunday night Two Muslim women were returning after buying liquor at Bakra Market near Navelti Chauraha of Kotwali area when three men stopped him They even threatened to behead them A video related to the case went viral on the next day In the video the accused were seen threatening The City Kotwali police took cognizance of the matter and took the trio into custody All three have accepted their crime Further legal action is being taken in this connection Singh said Also Read Uttar Pradesh Woman kills 9yearold daughter with kitchen knife arrestedNotably videos of the accused lodged in jail surfaced immediately after the incident In the video the accused are seen seeking forgiveness from the police and promising never to repeat the incident in future The accused are seen accepting that they committed a mistake They even said they were apologetic to the women and have asked for their forgiveness Please forgive us next time we will never make such a mistake Law is equal for all We promise never to commit such a mistake in the future Please let us go the accused were seen saying in the videos