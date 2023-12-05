THREE BROTHERS BOOKED IN UP FOR FORCIBLY CONVERTING WOMAN HER DAUGHTER

Prayagraj (UP): Police have booked three brothers in this district for allegedly sexually harassing a woman and her daughter after their forcible conversion, officials said Tuesday. The woman's father was allegedly lured to convert to Islam by the father of the men, one of whom was arrested on Tuesday evening. According to an FIR, the victim, a sweet shop owner, was assured that his business would do better if he converted.

After the death of both men, Mushtaq Ali's three sons allegedly started forcing the two women to also convert. They also extorted money and sexually exploited them, according to the complaint filed with police.

The FIR was registered at Colonelganj police station on Tuesday based on the woman's complaint against the three brothers for "forcibly" converting her and her daughter, police said. She also alleged that she and her daughter were sexually exploited by the three accused identified as Akram, Junaid and Faizan.

The FIR has been lodged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 147 (rioting), 323 (causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult), 342 (wrongful confinement), 354 (A) (sexual harassment) and provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful conversion of Act. A case was not registered against Ali as he had died, police said.