THIS UP SCHOOL HAS 3 TEACHERS BUT NO CLASSROOM FOR 159 STUDENTS

Farrukhabad: A primary school in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad, which is run by three teachers, who are tasked with teaching 159 students out on the road due to lack of space to accommodate them; speaks volumes of the system that fails to take care of students' educational needs. The only room of the school is unable to house students, who are forced to attend classes on the road out in the biting December cold.

The alleged lack of action by the authorities of Galarpur Primary School in Rajepua block aggravated the deplorable condition of students, who have no option but to receive lessons on the road. Teachers said despite informing the higher authorities about the plight of students, nothing has come up yet.

Principal Yatindra Khare blamed land disputes for the situation. He admitted that there is a requirement of five class rooms in the school. "The school has one room, one toilet and one kitchen. There is a faulty hand pump installed outside the school premises. Arrangements for drinking water for children have been made at some distance away," Khare said.

He added that there is another room in the school which is filled with stationery materials and furniture.

Khare said since his posting as head master here in 2021 he has not seen any infrastructure development. He rued the fact that his frequent pleas to higher authorities have fallen on deaf ears.

The building of the school campus was auctioned in 2018 and the school building was constructed in 1962. According to Khare, due to a dispute regarding the school land, there was no further expansion of the school building.