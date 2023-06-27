THIS SAREE CLAD FEMALE ROCK BAND SINGS FOR GENDER EQUALITY

Hyderabad: The saree-clad female rock band vowed to fight for gender equality as many women are facing trials and tribulations in society. Ironically, women not only face harassment and abuse by unknown when they venture out of their homes, but they also face hardships in the cosy confines of their homes. But, they bear it in silence without disclosing it to the world.

'Meri Zindagi' rock band is making society hear about many cases of abuse that are not brought to light. The five women in this band from Lucknow are informing society about women's issues with their singing. A rock band usually performs in flashy outfits. But, they have set a new trend by appearing in sarees.

Started in 2010, this band is led by Jaya Tiwari. She previously worked as a radio jockey. She saw the problems being faced by women at home, in workplaces, and with kith and kin. Hence, she has decided to reveal their problems to society. Music was chosen for that purpose and started a rock band with four other women. Believing that music has the power to bring a change in the lives of people. She is making the world hear many problems being faced by women with songs. Adding music to the sufferings of women makes everyone think. So far this band has performed in 50 cities. They are working for gender equality.

Speaking of their attire, Jaya said, "We don't want to look special to the audience by wearing flashy clothes. I don't want to be popular and earn money. We want to raise our voices for neglected women. We want to be recognised as ordinary housewives. Our effort is to change the perspective of the world. Jaya explained that our attire speaks volumes, along with the songs, we sing here."