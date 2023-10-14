Hyderabad: The prominent industrialist, Anand Mahindra, was moved by the inspirational story of Ram Baboo, from a daily wage labourer to Asian Games bronze medalist. So, he gave an offer to Ram Babu. Hailing from Bouwar village in the Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh, Ram Baboo hails from a farming family. Despite financial difficulties, he went ahead to fulfil his dream. No matter how many difficulties he faced, Ram Baboo was not disappointed.

He did not stop the practice. Last year in the National Games, he completed the 35 km walk in 2 hours 36 minutes 34 seconds and set a national record. This performance led him to compete in the Asian Games and he bagged the bronze medal. Industrialist Anand Mahindra was inspired by Ram Baboo's persistence. Mahindra was moved to know his inspiring story and assured that he would stand by Ram Baboo.

"A labourer won a medal in the Asian Games and became the winner. This was possible with his determination and courage. Please give me his contact number. I want to provide whatever they want either a tractor or pick-up truck for their family needs," Mahindra tweeted. Along with this, a video related to Ram Baboo has been added.