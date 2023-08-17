Banda (Uttar Pradesh): Pickpockets have a field day, thanks to a training camp organised by Samajwadi Party in Banda in Uttar Pradesh. However, five pickpockets have been caught by SP workers when they grew suspicious of their movements. According to the police, a two-day workers' training camp of the Samajwadi Party has begun in Banda on Wednesday. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had come here to attend the two-day training camp. As soon as Akhilesh Yadav alighted from his car at Circuit House on Wednesday evening, a crowd of workers gathered around his vehicle to accord him a warm welcome.

Meanwhile, taking advantage of the crowd, some pickpockets started stealing the mobiles and wallets of the workers. Some workers grew suspicious and caught five pickpockets and on searching they found 15 mobiles and several purses in their possession. After this, the police were informed and the police took all the thieves into their custody.

At the same time, the police started investigating the whole matter. According to the activists, the accused had come with Akhilesh Yadav's convoy and started raising slogans of "Akhilesh Yadav Zindabad". The party workers grew suspicious as the behaviour of these people seemed different from the party workers.

It may be recalled that during the Assembly elections in 2022 when Akhilesh Yadav came to Banda mobiles and wallets of many workers were stolen. Surprisingly, the same scene was repeated in Banda. Regarding the theft, Circle Officer said, "We are interrogating the thieves to gather more information from them Fifteen mobiles and several purses have been recovered from the possession of the arrested thieves."