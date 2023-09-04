Lucknow: Even though the police have arrested three accused in the Vinay Tiwari murder case and sent them to jail, there is more to what meets the eye in the murder saga. Taking forward their investigation, the police have scanned the CCTV footage installed at the house of Vikas Kishore, son of minister Kaushal Kishore. Vikas Kishore, son of Union Minister of State Kaushal Kishore, will also be interrogated in the case.

A notice will be issued by the police to Vikas Kishore on Monday. Police investigation has also revealed that before the murder of Vinay Srivastava, Vikas Kishore had talked to Ajay on the phone at around 7:30 p.m. At the time when the conversation was going on between the minister's son, who was in New Delhi, and Ajay, everyone was present at the minister's residence.

Also read: Uttar Pradesh: Youth shot dead at union minister Kaushal Kishore's house, son's pistol recovered from spot

Police said that the spot of the incident was the residence of the minister's son where Vikas Kishore mostly spent hours. The pistol with which the murder took place also belongs to Vikas Kishore. On the other hand, Vinay Srivastava's family members are continuously demanding an investigation of this entire matter by SIT. Vinay Srivastava's family members are also raising questions about the minister's son Vikas Kishore's possible role.

The CCTV footage has revealed that the incident took place between 4:08 and 4:10 a.m. on Friday morning. In the CCTV footage, Ankit Verma, Ajay Rawat, Shamim Saurabh Rawat and Arun Pratap Singh alias Bunty are also seen present at the spot. After the incident, the police sent the three accused Ankit Verma, Ajay Rawat and Shamim to jail. Now that Bunty and Saurabh have also been seen in the CCTV footage, they will also be interrogated by the police. However, police said Vinay's friends Saurabh Rawat, Arun Pratap Singh and Bunty had left the spot before the incident.

There are a few questions that remain unanswered till now. The deceased's brother said, "Why did Vikas Kishore not take Vinay with him and why did he leave the pistol at home? These are critical queries which are yet to be answered by anyone."

Vinay had returned after leaving Vikas Kishore at the airport. A police investigation has also revealed that Vinay Srivastava had also gone to the airport on Thursday to drop Vikas. The last reel that Vinay made on his Instagram account was while he was returning from the airport.