THE PLACE OF WORSHIP ACT OF 1991 CAN BE REPEALED SAYS BJP MP MANOJ TIWARI ON GYANVAPI

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, while addressing a national seminar held at the Varanasi Cultural Complex on Sunday said that the 1991 Act can be repealed if necessary.

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party MP Manoj Tiwari, while attending a national seminar in Varanasi, made a significant statement about the Gyanavapi mosque. He asserted that there have been many laws repealed and changed over the course of time. Similarly, if required the Worship Act of 1991 can also be repealed.

Tiwari made the controversial statement on the issue of Gyanvapi while addressing a national seminar held at the Varanasi Cultural Complex on Sunday. The MP was accompanied by Kapil Mishra, the Hindu leader and a BJP spokesperson. During the event, Tiwari exuded confidence that the matter can be resolved soon with evidence. He also mentioned the evidence of Shivling found in last year's survey and expects similar findings this time.

Manoj Tiwari said, "The conspirators in the Gyanvapi case have been surrounded and are left with no chance to escape. The protesters may be a hurdle in the judgement for some time, but eventually, the truth will prevail and Hindus' dream of chanting 'Har Har Mahadev' will be fulfilled.

Also read: SC restores main plea on maintainability by Gyanvapi mosque panel on ASI survey

After concluding the seminar, Tiwari and Kapil Mishra reached the Assi Ghat in Varanasi to participate in the Ganga aarti. Both the leaders offered aarti to Maa Ganga on the ghat. They also actively participated in the daily 'Annapurna' service conducted by Balram Mishra, a priest. Tiwari also recalled his memories with the ghats of Varanasi where he started his singing career.

However, the controversial statement by the MP led to the discussion in the country on the Place of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991.

What is the Place of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991?

The Act, which was enacted in 1991 during the Congress government when Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao was at the helm, prohibits the conversion of any religious place existing before August 15, 1947, into a place of worship of another religion. According to the law, the place of worship will remain as it was at the time of independence. If someone does not adhere to the law, the provision of legal punishment is also mentioned.