THE HEAD OF BIGGEST RAM DEVOTEES SECT ANGRY OVER BEING IGNORED AT CONSECRATION

Varanasi: Ahead of the Ram temple opening in Ayodhya, Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Swami Ramnareshacharya Maharaj, who was not invited to the Ram Lalla consecration, said Shri Ram Mandir Trust General Secretary Champat Rai is creating division among religious sects.

The seer, who is the head of the Ramanand sect, the most prominent among devotees of Lord Ram, brought this allegation against Rai after the latter did not invite him to the consecration of Ram Lalla on January 22.

"Ramanand sect to which I belong is the biggest sect. Despite our strong credentials, we are yet to receive any invitation. There is no point in attending the Ram Lalla consecration now. I can have darshan and offer puja later on," a visibly upset Jagatguru Ramanandacharya Swami Ramnareshacharya Maharaj said.

He categorically ruled out the possibility of his attending the event even if he gets an invitation. Ramnareshcharya said he did not even know the schedule of the event. "I was not informed anything about the Ram Lalla consecration. Obviously, as a devotee, I am happy that the rights of the Hindus are established after such a long struggle. From Kashi to Ayodhya, there are many monasteries of the Ramanandacharya sect and our presence is ubiquitous,"Ramnareshcharya Maharaj said.

The seer said he had never aspired for anything but he had always been ignored by authorities. He also said that Champat Rai should not work to divide people and should unite everyone.