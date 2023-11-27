Siddharthnagar (Uttar Pradesh): Tension prevailed in Dumariyaganj as an unexpected controversy arose following the participation of SP MLA Syeda Khatoon in a 'Shatchandi Mahayagya' conducted at a temple in Nagar Panchayat Badhani Chafa. The aftermath saw furious locals taking matters into their own hands, purifying the temple premises.

According to reports, the 'Shatchandi Mahayagya' took place on Sunday at the temple in Siddharthnagar, drawing the presence of Dumariyaganj's SP MLA, Syeda Khatoon. However, the MLA's participation triggered a backlash among the community, leading to a purification ritual being conducted on Monday under the guidance of Dharmaraj Verma, the president of Nagar Panchayat Badhani Chafa.

Dharamraj Verma, in a statement, disclosed that Syeda Khatoon's attendance had upset some locals due to her religious background, who consumes meat, deeming it inappropriate for her to visit the temple premises. Consequently, Ganga water was sprinkled, and Vedicy hymns were chanted to purify the temple premises.

Responding to the situation, Dumariyaganj police officer Sujit Kumar Rai clarified that no formal complaint had been lodged regarding the incident. He emphasised that if a complaint were to be filed, appropriate measures would be taken according to law. Dumariyaganj SP MLA Syeda Khatoon said, "Whether it's a temple or a mosque, I will go if someone invites me. There is nothing wrong with going to a religious programme. The Organising Committee had given the invitation. The action of such people will not make any difference".