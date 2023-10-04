Mirzapur: The son of a labourer's son, who has earlier applied for students' stipend, was in for a 'pleasant surprise' when he was given an income certificate worth Rs 2.40 crore. His joy was,however' shortlived as authorities ordered cancellato of the income certificate soon after the mistake came to notice.

Brijesh Kumar, son of labourer Ramdas, a resident of Sahaji village of Halia, one of the most backward blocks of Mirzapur district in Uttar Pradesh, who studies B Pharma in Agra; had applied online for the scholarship. Sources said income certificate was issued due to the negligence of the accountant. However, after the mistake came to light, the tehsildar canceled the income certificate. The student was asked to apply online again. The matter is of Sahaji village of Lalganj tehsil.

Acoording to sources, the student got this certificate with the digital signature of tehsildar Ashish Kumar Pandey. When the family came to know about this, there was commotion.