Rampur (UP): A 13-year-old boy was apprehended on Sunday for allegedly killing another minor boy here in the Civil Lines area of the district, police said. The victim, a six-year-old Yug Yadav, had gone missing Sunday afternoon and was found dead by his father Yogendra Yadav.

The boy was found naked with his head crushed with a brick, police said. Additional Superintendent of Police Sansar Singh said, "The 13-year-old accused is a resident of the same village. He was held after several local people informed us about his presence near the spot where the body was recovered from."

Singh said that the accused had confessed to murder of the boy. "The accused is a drug addict. The main motive behind the incident is still not clear," said the officer.

On June 29 last month, a 15-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped in Lucknow on Thursday, said officials. According to the officials, the minor girl went missing on the evening of June 27 from her house in the Sadar Bazaar area. The officials further added that the minor girl had come to visit her grandmother's house.

"The minor girl had come to visit her grandmother's house in the Sadar Bazar sub-locality of the Cantonment Police Station area," they said. The officials also said that the family members of the abducted minor submitted a Tahrir to the police on the matter. "Family members gave Tahrir to the police," they said.