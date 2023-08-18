Bulandshahr (UP): A 16-year-old boy was Friday apprehended for allegedly strangulating to death his eight-year-old cousin here while she was asleep, police said.

According to the duo's family members, the teenager was sleeping with his cousin outside their house in the Sayana area on Wednesday night, Circle Officer Bhaskar Kumar said. The body of the girl was found on the cot on Thursday morning, the CO said.

Following the incident, an FIR was lodged and an investigation was launched, he said. "During the investigation, it was found that the 16-year-old cousin brother of the deceased strangulated her," the CO said. The minor accused was apprehended on Friday, however, the motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained, he added. (PTI)