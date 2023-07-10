Pratapgarh (UP): In a tragic road accident, at least eight people died and seven others were injured after a tanker overturned on a tempo full of passengers in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh, police said on Monday. All the injured persons were rushed to Medical College hospital here and their conditions are said to be critical.

The ill-fated incident took place in the Vikrampur area near Mohanganj market which falls under the jurisdiction of the Leelapur police station area. A total of 15 people were going towards Pratapgarh in a tempo when a gas tanker coming from Mohanganj overturned. After receiving the information about the incident, Additional SP Vidyasagar Mishra said, "Lilapur police station in-charge was directed to visit the spot. At least seven people were rushed to the Medical College where they are getting treatment. A case has been registered into the matter. A large number of police forces have been deployed at the accident site to clear traffic."

​In another incident in the state, two men were run over by a train while trying to cross a railway track here, police said on Monday. SHO of Kotwali police station Ajay Kumar Seth said the victims have been identified as Subhash Prasad Kharwar (49) and Vipin Kumar Gautam (25), residents of Mariyahu in Jaunpur district.

The duo was going to Mumbai on Sunday when they were run over by a Varanasi-Lucknow train at Indira Mill railway crossing, he said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and the matter is being probed, the SHO said.

