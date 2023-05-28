Lucknow: Senior Samajhwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya on Sunday slammed the BJP government for inviting "only fundamentalist Brahmin gurus" at the inauguration of the new Parliament building and installation of the historic Sengol, a ceremonial scepter, in it.

Taking to Twitter, Maurya claimed that the Narendra Modi-led central government is trying to establish Brahminism by inviting only fundamentalist Brahmin gurus of the South at the ceremony. He further said that if the BJP government had faith in the country as a secular and sovereign nation then all religious leaders should have been invited.

"It is extremely unfortunate that only fundamentalist Brahmin gurus of the South were called in the installation worship of Sengol Scepter. If the BJP government had faith in India as a secular sovereign nation, then all the religious leaders of the country, such as Buddhist Dharmacharyas (monks), Jain Acharyas (sages), Guru Granthis, Muslim religious leaders (Maulana), Christian religious leaders (Pastor) etc. Should have been invited," he twitted.

The tweet further read: "By not doing so, BJP has shown its corrupt mentality and disgusting thinking. Although the BJP government is going on the path of monarchy by establishing the Sengol scepter, it is also trying to establish Brahminism by calling the Brahmin religious leaders of the South"

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi installed the Sengol in the Lok Sabha chamber and inaugurated the new Parliament building. He invoked Gods to bless the inauguration while performing 'Ganapati Homam'. He prostrated before the Sengol and sought blessings from the priests.

Maurya, a Cabinet minister in Yogi Adityanath government who had joined the SP in 2022, had come to the limelight over his controversial remarks on Hindu epic Ramcharitmanas. He had said that there were crores of people who have not read the Ramcharitmanas. He said that the book insulted Dalits and backward classes and urged the government to either ban or erase the objectionable portions of the text.