Mirzapur In a shocking incident a SUV driver allegedly mowed down a 50yearold man over a petty political argument over Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in UP s Mirzapur district his relatives alleged on Monday The deceased has been identified as Rajeshdhar Dubey 50 a resident of Kolahi village of Mirzapur According to relatives Dubey was returning home from the wedding of his brother Rakesh Dhar Dubey s son in Mirzapur in a SUV in which five other passengers were also traveling A relative of Dubey said that a political debate ensued between Dubey and the driver who as per the relatives abused PM Modi and CM Adityanath Also read Delhi man brutally beaten up video goes viralThe debate escalated between the two with the driver asking Dubey to disembark the vehicle and mowed him down when he got down near Mahokhar village of Vindhyachal police station area on MirzapurPrayagraj road a relative said adding Dubey died on the spot Soon after the incident the agitated locals blocked the MirzapurPrayagraj highway by holding a sitin with the body of the deceased The angry relatives and locals demanded the arrest of the accused driver Additional District Officer Shiv Pratap Shukla and Additional Superintendent of Police Shrikant Prajapati later reached the spot and pacified the agitators After being assured of action against the accused the agitating relatives dispersed thereby enabling the authorities to restore traffic along the highway ASP Prajapati said that a case has been registered into the incident and the accused will be arrested soon ADM Shukla assured of strictest action against the accused