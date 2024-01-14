Varanasi: The suspended president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Sanjay Singh said he has received a death threat over his mobile phone. Singh also lodged a complaint at the Bhelupur police station in Varanasi.

In his FIR, Singh said an unknown man, who has threatened to kill him, also used abusive language against him on his mobile number. According to Singh, on January 12, the unknown man called him between 08.30 pm and 9.35 pm. Seeing an unknown number, he didn't pick up the call.

"The next day, when a call came again from the same number at 12.17 pm, I picked up the call. The man abused and threatened to kill me. Soon after, this the phone was disconnected. After this, a third call came from the same number between 2.42 pm and 2.48 pm. This time, he abused BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and me before issuing a death threat again. He soon disconnected the phone. After disconnecting the call, again he made several calls from the same number. My family members are very scared," Singh said.

Sanjay Singh's ascension as WFI chief earlier triggered a row with Bajrang Punia, who had returned his Padma Shri medallion to the government in protest over election of Brij Bhushan loyalist Sanjay Singh as WFI President, declaring he won't take back his award. Tokyo Games bronze medal winner said the honour of female athletes is bigger than any award. "I